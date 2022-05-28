Sunshine Stays With A Nice Memorial Day Weekend on the Way!

A strong ridge of high pressure will continue over the area through the weekend and finally allowing some sunshine to return just in time for our Memorial Day weekend! We’ll be warming up each day with light to calm winds today and tomorrow. The humid air returns on the second half of Sunday with hot and humid arrival for Memorial Day.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

As of now the three day weekend looks absolutely fantastic for all of West Tennessee. Sunny to mostly sunny skies can be expected and the winds will come out of the southwest most of the 3 day weekend. Highs on Saturday will make it up to around 80° but mid to upper 80s are likely for both Sunday and Memorial Day. Saturday night lows will fall down to the upper 50s and with the increase in humidity on Sunday, Sunday night lows will fall into the mid 60s. Each day should be a little bit warmer and more humid than the previous day this weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Nice weather is expected to continue for the first half and the middle of next week. Sunny to mostly sunny skies are likely to continue for Tuesday, Wednesday and early Thursday. Forecast models are hinting at at a weak front passing on Thursday that might increase the clouds a bit and bring a few degree temperature drop, but as of now, it looks very unimpressive. Highs will be up near 90° for the middle of the week and lows will hang around the mid to upper 60s each morning. Rain chances seem unlikely until possibly Thursday afternoon/evening, depending on the timing and strength of the next front.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first 90° day on the year on May 11th and more 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

