Baby Cole Charles Rogers

Jackson, Tennessee

A graveside service was held Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 1:00 pm for Baby Cole Charles Rogers, eight hours old at Trezevant Cemetery in Trezevant with Chad Ezelle and Bill Espy officiating. Baby Cole was born on May 10, 2022 at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital and died May 11, 2022. His parents are Starla Gordon Ladd and Daniel Timothy Rogers. He was preceded in death by his Uncle Jay Rogers and his “Nana” Shirley Jennings.

Survivors include besides his parents, his maternal grandparents Danny and Teresa Gordon of Savannah, TN, paternal grandparents Tim and Wendy Rogers of Big Sandy, brother and sisters Ella Marie Rogers, Jay Cruz Rogers of Trezevant, Kate Carson Ladd and Will Ladd of Jackson, Uncle Daniel and Aunt LeAnn Gordon, cousins Hadley and Hulen of Savannah. .

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.