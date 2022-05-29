Candidate makes a stop in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. –One democratic candidate makes a stop in the Hub City.

JB Smiley Junior is currently a councilman for the Super District 8-1 in Memphis and is running for the Democratic nomination for Governor of Tennessee.





He says he wants to work on several issues ranging from education, healthcare, military and veteran support and many more policies.

He also says he wants to focus on bettering the state.

“What folks in Tennessee want, they want someone who cares, someone willing to put the time in, to make the laws work equally for everyone and that’s what our campaign is all about, it’s built on putting people in a better position,” Smiley Jr. said.

