Illinois man charged in fatal East TN rest stop shooting

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Illinois man charged in fatal rest stop shooting.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, after an investigation by TBI, Marion Co. deputies, and the THP troopers, an arrest has been made in the shooting incident that occurred in East Tennessee.

A Decatur, Illinois man, Micah E. McElmurry who is the victim’s son, has been charged with shooting his father inside a rest area off the interstate in East TN.

At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, around 6 p.m. CST Friday, TBI agents joined deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol in investigating a fatal shooting. The victim, Michael Monroe Woods, Jr. of Columbia, MO, was found deceased in the bathroom of the I-24 eastbound rest area near mile marker 160. During the course of the investigation, agents and investigators developed information that identified McElmurry as the individual responsible for the shooting.

McElmurry was taken into custody Friday, and charged with one count of Criminal Homicide. He was booked into the Marion County Jail and is being held without bond.