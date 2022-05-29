‘Top Gun: Maverick’ wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening

By Lindsey Bahr-AP Film Writer

(AP)–Tom Cruise got his first $100 million opening weekend with “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Paramount Pictures said Sunday that in its first three days in North American theaters, “Top Gun: Maverick” earned an estimated $124 million in ticket sales.

It’s a supersonic start for the long-in-the-works sequel and the film still has the wide-open skies of Memorial Day Monday to rake in even more cash.

According to projections and estimates, by Monday’s close “Top Gun: Maverick” will likely have over $150 million.

The film is playing on a record 4,735 North American screens.

To read more details on this story, click here.

For more news stories happening across the U.S., click here to visit our website.

Click here to visit our website for a review of the movie.