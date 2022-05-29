United Way of West TN to Host Unitas

JACKSON, Tenn.–- United Way to host Unitas.

According to information from the United Way of West TN, the organization will host Unitas on the evening of August 18, at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson. This event is in celebration of the organization’s 80th Anniversary and will feature a special guest speaker, George Foreman.

Foreman is most well known for being a former heavyweight boxing champion, but also wears the hats of author, pastor, and entrepreneur. Mr. Foreman will share his inspiring story of how just meeting one man, Doc Broaddus, forever changed his life. Broaddus, a Job Corps counselor and boxing coach entered Foreman’s life when he needed him most. Foreman, who grew up in an impoverished community in Texas, needed the guidance and encouragement to become a boxer, and he credits Broaddus for his support leading him to a successful boxing career as a two-time world heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist.

In a statement from the release, Matt Marshall, United Way President/CEO said, “Foreman’s story is a great example of how someone’s beginnings do not have to determine their end. Anyone, given the opportunity, can be empowered to make a difference.” Marshall said, “Here at United Way, we strive to do the same, and we invite a world champion to come encourage a community of champions.”

Unitas will celebrate not only the anniversary of the organization but also the great work of the United Way over the past several years. Attendees to the event will be delighted with a four-course meal, live music and silent auction. Foreman will also deliver a special keynote address.

Marshall, United Way President/CEO also said, “Though we postponed the event last year out of concern for our guests’ health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are excited to finally celebrate this organizational milestone with others in person.” He continued by saying, ”We are very grateful to serve our region for these past 80 years, and we welcome George Foreman as he comes to further inspire our community.”

Individual tickets and table sponsorships may be purchased by visiting uwwt.org/news-and-events/unitas.html.

Below is a list of event sponsorships.

Sponsorship Levels

Presenting Sponsor – $15,000

Gold Sponsor – $10,000

Silver Sponsor – $5,000

Bronze Sponsor – $3,000

VIP Sponsor – $1,600

Individual Tickets – $250

Balcony Tickets – $25

For more information about Unitas, contact kcheshire@unitedway.tn.org.

For information on the United Way, visit https://uwwt.org/.