Warm, Humid, and Sunny For Memorial Day Ahead

Weather Update – Sunday, May 29, 2022 – 7:00 PM

TODAY:

We started off with plenty of sunshine today with a strong ridge of high pressure over the area. Highs remained in the mid 80’s with winds in the lower teens. Humidity has increased slightly compared to yesterday and will continue increasing tomorrow as well. Clear skies should continue overnight as wind speeds begin to decrease. Overnight lows should remain in the 60’s.

TOMORROW:

Another pleasant day is ahead of us tomorrow with highs expected in the upper 80’s. Increasing dew points will bring a little more humidity as well. Winds may increase to give a nice breeze. With plenty of sunshine, you may want to break out the sunscreen and the extra water to stay hydrated. After reaching highs, lows should drop into the 60’s with mostly to partly clear skies.

THIS NEXT WEEK:

Nice weather is expected to continue for the first half and the middle of next week. Sunny to mostly sunny skies are likely to continue for Tuesday and part of the day Wednesday. Forecast models are hinting at at a weak front passing on Thursday that might increase the clouds a bit and bring a few degree temperature drop, but as of now, it looks very unimpressive. There is a chance for storms and showers during the afternoon but should not bring a lot of accumulation. Highs will be up near 90° for the middle of the week and lows will hang around the mid to upper 60s each morning.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first 90° day on the year on May 11th and more 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

