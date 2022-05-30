1972 time capsule to be excavated in Jackson on Wednesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A piece of history will be unveiled in Jackson this week.

The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Commission will be excavating a time capsule from 1972.

The capsule was buried at a site in Muse Park as part of the city’s 150th anniversary celebration nearly 50 years ago.

Once removed, the time capsule will be opened at an off-site location where the contents will be documented and preserved.

According to a news release, the contents may then be displayed at City Hall at a date to be determined.

The excavation will take place at Muse Park at 2 p.m. on June 1, near the pavilion by the pond.

