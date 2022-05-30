Nice Weather Continues Tuesday, Mid Week Showers Chances Return

Monday Evening Forecast Update for May 30th:

Mostly clear skies will linger around tonight and into the day on Tuesday with highs again reaching the upper 80s. It will remain hot on Wednesday, but a few evening showers or storms may try to return and they will linger into the day on Thursday as a cold front will pass by. Find out more on your storm threat and severe weather chances this week coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies can be expected tonight with a light breeze. Overnight lows will fall down to the mid 60s and showers are not expected tonight. It should be a pretty good night to check out the tau Herculid meteor shower. The best chance to see the meteor shower here in West Tennessee will be between 10pm and midnight.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny skies will stick around for most of the day on Tuesday. Highs will again reach the upper 80s and a few low 90s cannot be ruled out across West Tennessee. The winds will remain light and come out of the south around 10 MPH. Tuesday night lows will only dip down to around 70°,

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy skies will move in Wednesday afternoon as a cold front gets a little closer and a few evening showers or weak storms cannot be ruled out as the front gets a little closer during the back half of the day. Highs on Wednesday will again reach the upper 80s to near 90°. The winds will come out of the west most of the day and will be light; although if a storm or two developed, some gusty winds cannot be ruled out. Chances for rain is only around 20-30%. Wednesday night lows will stay warm and fall into the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY:

The rain and storm chances increase into the day on Thursday as the next cold front will move through the Mid South. The severe weather threat is overall quite low with this system for us here in West Tennessee but rain showers and storms are likely as the front passes. Rain chances on Thursday sit around 60%. The winds will come out of the northwest behind the front and the winds could be breezy as the front moves through the region. Thursday night lows will fall back to to around 60°.

FRIDAY:

Some early morning showers could linger into the day on Friday depending on how fast the system moves out and cloud cover will hang around for the first half of the day as well. Skies may clear some towards Friday afternoon and evening and highs will only make it into the upper 70s on Friday behind Thursday’s front. The winds will come out of the north as well helping to keep temperatures below normal. Friday night lows will again drop into the upper 50s for most of West Tennessee.

THE WEEKEND:

As of now the weekend looks like it is going to pretty nice again for most of the Mid South. Highs will reach the low 80s on Saturday and mid to upper 80s could return on Sunday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected this weekend and showers are currently not in the forecast for Saturday. A few showers or weak storms cannot be ruled out for Sunday just yet. Weekend morning lows will fall to the upper 50s Saturday morning and low to mid 60s on Sunday morning. The winds will start out from the east this weekend before turning more to the southwest by the end of the weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first 90° day on the year on May 11th and more 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

