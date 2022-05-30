Shiloh holds annual Memorial Day ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park hosted their annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday in the Shiloh National Cemetery, where nearly 4,000 soldiers have been laid to rest.











The observance ceremony took place at 11 Monday morning.

The ceremony included readings of war stories from soldiers who fought in the Civil War. There was also music, patriotic salutes, and a wreath laying.

This year featured keynote speaker Lieutenant Colonel Vicki Ball from the U.S. Air Force.

Ranger-led programs were offered in the battlefield following the cemetery service.

The service and all park programs are free and open to the public.

“Memorial Day stands alone and we are remembering those who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” Lieutenant Colonel Ball said.

“Thank you, very much,” said Brandon Burcham. “Everything you do is worthy. It’s worthy and honorable.”

For more information on Shiloh National Military Park, call the Visitors Center at (731) 689-5696 or click here to visit the official website.

For more news in the Hardin County area, click here.