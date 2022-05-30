West Tennesseans celebrate Memorial Day at Beech Lake

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — In light of the holiday, many West Tennesseans celebrate outdoors.

With temperatures almost fetching 90 degrees on this Memorial Day, West Tennesseans could not wait to get the chance to celebrate the holiday on such a beautiful day.

We spoke to those at Beech Lake who say this was the perfect place to celebrate.

“The best, best view. See, we have boats just coming here and I love it. While I swim, there’s no fighting and it’s pleasure. The water feels good. There’s no dirty chemicals, I don’t feel it in my nose. I’m good about that,” said Brylee Hammond.

For some, this is their first time visiting Beech Lake and for others, they can’t stop coming back each Memorial holiday.

“My friend and I, we’re having a little get together today for Memorial Day so, we just came out here just to have fun,” said Paris Travis.

Fun indeed was the adjective many used to describe their day spent at the lake.

“It’s fun and there’s a lot of people here enjoying the time,” said Robert Cano.

Whether it was grilling together, eating together, swimming together, visitors at Beech Lake had a unique favorite part of the day.

“My favorite part is that we get to hangout with our family in the water and get to swim and we get to have a fun time,” said Cayden Hammond.

“I like to swim and I like to go underneath the water. I play with my toys in the sand, I build sandcastles,” said Aubrey Belazquez.

“The food smells are amazing, the water is cold, the wind is blowing, there’s plates rolling, there’s canopies flying in the air but most of all, we’re here for one reason, that’s for the ultimate sacrifice and honoring those that did that,” said Jacob Hill.

Even with all of the fun, residents say the bigger purpose is honoring our fallen veterans who fought for our freedom because without them, this day would not be possible.