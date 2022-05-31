Group donates over 100 books to kids

JACKSON, Tenn. — Over 100 books are now available to local students.

Photo courtesy: Jackson Chapter of the Links

The Jackson Chapter of the Links took part in National Links and donated 175 books to Washington Douglas Head-Start Program.

The groups goal was to donate 26 books, but they were able to exceed that goal.

The books were presented to staff and students at the school on Tuesday, and they were even able to read a story to one of the classrooms.

Links says its mission is to close the literacy gap for disadvantaged children, and they do so by getting them books.

