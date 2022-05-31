James Terry Lane

A Memorial visitation for James Terry Lane, 62, will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. Cremation will be taking place. Mr. Lane, a factory worker, died Saturday, May 28, 2022 at his residence. He was born on July 26, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois to James Damon and Barbara Ricketts Lane.

Survivors include his wife Pamela Lowe Lane of Como, his daughter Alissa (James) Stallion of McKenzie, two sons James (Amanda) Lane of Buchanan, TN, Joshua (Jamie) Lane of Hickman, KY, his parents James and Barbara Lane of Cottage Grove, his sisters Tammie (John) Lee of Jackson, Sharee (Edward) Bush of Cottage Grove, his brothers Monty Lane of Cottage Grove, Damon (Holly) Lane of Paris, his grandchildren Michael Lane, Teriana Lane, Katie Lane, Devon Lane, Kelsey Lane, Silas Lane, Sadie Lane, Allison Stallion, Thomas Stallion, Joe Stallion, and a great grandson Finley James Windle. .

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.