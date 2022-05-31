Library hosting tai chi classes, more for the summer

The Jackson-Madison County Library kicked off their Summer Reading program on Tuesday. This year’s theme is “What’s Your Story, Jackson?”

The title aims to encourage people in the Hub City to share their stories with the community.

There are a variety of activities and challenges to participate in throughout the summer.

“One of the big things we’ll be doing is Madison County Moments. We’re encouraging people to come out of all ages and to have an appointment set where they can do like a little podcast, mini episode where they talk about their life in Jackson-Madison County. Anything they remember, just really reminiscing and having a good time thinking about our county and things like that,” said Shayne Plunk, the Adult Services Librarian for the Jackson-Madison County Library.

You can find examples of the podcast here.

They also have a summer challenge designed to look like a Monopoly board. Each property is an activity to do at your own pace.

The game board features a variety of challenges that involve exercising, nature, history, community, arts, and education. You also have a chance to win some cool prizes.

But it doesn’t stop there. The library will also be hosting tai chi classes as a part of their summer activities program.

Tai chi is a Chinese tradition that is now practiced as a graceful form of exercise.

Classes are held every Tuesday at 10 a.m. It is about a 30 to 45 minute session that instructors say is good for your balance and joints.

“We welcome anybody of any age who is free at 10 o’clock on Tuesday mornings to join us, and people who stick to the class find both the physical exercise and the mental relaxation that comes from that exercise is worth it,” the instructor said.

There is no registration or fee to join.

However, you do have the option to sign up for alerts, which let you know if or when classes are cancelled.

Classes are being held at the main library in downtown Jackson throughout the summer.

Find a calendar of events at the library here.

