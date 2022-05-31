Library hosts upcycling program for glass

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library hosted their monthly Upcycling Program Tuesday.

glass upcycling (1)

glass upcycling (2)

glass upcycling (3)

glass upcycling (4)

glass upcycling (5)



glass upcycling (6)

The program is held on the last Tuesday of every month at 4 p.m. They teach you how to turn items you don’t need into a new creation.

They’ve done clothes and plastic bottles. And Tuesday’s upcycle was glass. They took the glass jars, made a mixture, and dyed them different colors.

Now they can be used as storage jars or decoration.

“It’s important for us to do this kind of regularly to show people that they don’t have to throw everything away, that we can change it into something we can make better use of,” said Shayne Plunk, the Adult Services Librarian.

Plunk also says you can check their Facebook page for the latest on the upcycling program.

And get ready. There will be specific upcycling for camping and gardening this summer.

Find more local news here.