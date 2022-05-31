Services for Mr. Romeo L. Stewart, age 93 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Berean Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, 5:00-7:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

