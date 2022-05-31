Northside Church to host youth musical this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at a local church had their dress rehearsal Monday night ahead of a huge show for the Jackson community.

Northside Church is hosting its annual youth musical this weekend.

This year’s show is called, “Wanted.”

The western musical dates back to the 1800’s where a group of guys end up in a town trying to escape but end up finding salvation in Jesus.

The musical is acted out by youth apart of the student ministries at the church.



This is the first year the musical is back after a two year break due to covid-19 and organizers say they could not be more excited.

“You know, 20 years prior to that, the Northside students ministries youth musicals were a staple this time of the year and COVID kind of messed that up for us and so, it is fun to be able to be back on stage and be able to do this again,” said Youth Pastor, Glen Miller.

The musical will be free to the public and will be inside Hope Hall Friday through Sunday starting at 3 p.m.