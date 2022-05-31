Redemption Road Rescue helps nearly 100 pigs

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local horse rescue did something out of the ordinary on Tuesday.

Redemption Road Rescue takes in pigs

Redemption Road Rescue came to the rescue of pigs.

There are approximately 70 potbelly/Julianna type pigs who are needing homes. Many of them are quite friendly and social , male and female, young and old.

Redemption Road Rescue Director Lori Collins says that this is now the time of the year where they do their open house.

“The owner got into a situation where there was just too many pigs, probably close to 100, and has reached out to us for help. And that’s what we’re doing. We’re trying to help get these guys new homes. We’re going to spay and neuter them and get them into new homes,” Collins said.

If you are willing to adopt or foster any of these pigs, please call (731) 616-1440.

Redemption Road Rescue’s Open House will be June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is free to attend.

The rescue is located at 130 Cooper Anderson Road in Jackson.

You can also reach the rescue by email at redemptionroadrescue@gmail.com.

