Showers & weak Storm Chances Return Wednesday & Thursday

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for May 31st:

A marginal (1/5) risk for storms will return to West Tennessee on Wednesday and Thursday as the next cold front will move through the region. There is a better chance on Thursday then Wednesday as the cold front passes by. Overall, the system doesn’t look that impressive. We will talk more about the timing of the possible storms and the rest of your week and weekend’s forecast coming up right here.

Did you feel the earthquake on Tuesday morning in West Tennessee in northern Dyer county around 3:40am? I am sure most of you were sleeping unless you were out checking out the meteor shower last night.

TONIGHT:

The winds will remain light and be calm at times tonight and mostly clear to clear skies can be expected. It will be a bit humid overnight. Tuesday night lows will only dip down to around 70°,

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy skies will move in Wednesday afternoon as a cold front gets a little closer and a few evening showers or weak storms cannot be ruled out as the front gets a little closer during the back half of the day. Highs on Wednesday will again reach the upper 80s to near 90°. The winds will come out of the west most of the day and will be light; although if a storm or two developed, some gusty winds cannot be ruled out. Chances for rain is only around 20-30%. Wednesday night lows will stay warm and fall into the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY:

The rain and storm chances increase into the day on Thursday as the next cold front will move through the Mid South. The severe weather threat is overall quite low with this system for us here in West Tennessee but rain showers and storms are likely as the front passes. Rain chances on Thursday sit around 60%. The winds will come out of the northwest behind the front and the winds could be breezy as the front moves through the region. Thursday night lows will fall back to to around 60°.

FRIDAY:

Some early morning showers could linger into the day on Friday depending on how fast the system moves out and cloud cover will hang around for the first half of the day as well. Skies may clear some towards Friday afternoon and evening and highs will only make it into the upper 70s on Friday behind Thursday’s front. The winds will come out of the north as well helping to keep temperatures below normal. Friday night lows will again drop into the upper 50s for most of West Tennessee.

THE WEEKEND:

As of now the weekend looks like it is going to pretty nice again for most of the Mid South. Highs will reach the low 80s on Saturday and mid to upper 80s could return on Sunday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected this weekend and showers are currently not in the forecast for Saturday. A few showers or weak storms cannot be ruled out for Sunday just yet. Weekend morning lows will fall to the upper 50s Saturday morning and low to mid 60s on Sunday morning. The winds will start out from the east this weekend before turning more to the southwest by the end of the weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first 90° day on the year on May 11th and more 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

