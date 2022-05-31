STAR Center launching two summer camps

JACKSON, Tenn. — The STAR Center has been making an impact in Jackson for over 30 years.

Now they’re excited to launch two new summer camps for June and July.

“We’ve got two summer camps here at the STAR Center. The first one is called Ria’s Heart for those with autism or on the spectrum,” said Cassidy Spencer, the Vice President of Development, Marketing and Events at the STAR Center.

The camp was actually brought to life by Ria Patel, a local high school student who wanted to help her community.

“It’s a fantastic story. She was inspired by her brother who has autism. She’s a student at Madison Academic, and she wanted to have a creative outlet for people with autism, and because there’s not a lot out there,” Spencer said.

The class will cost $25 per class, and artists from across West Tennessee will be coming in to assist the sensory-friendly class over the next few months.

“It starts June 14, and we’ll have three weeks for children ages six to 12. And in July, we’ll have another three weeks of art classes for ages 13 to 18,” Spencer said.

The second class pairs with their music therapy program.

“Our second one is Little STARS,” Spencer said. “It’s a pre-K music therapy group where you get to have a little music therapy session, or the first 20 minutes, just with a music therapist and the child and the parents get to come in for the last 15 minutes.”

The cost for Little STARS is $100 a month for four classes.

“Little STARS starts June 1. It’s on Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10:15. That runs through June and July, and we’ll actually continue that in September,” Spencer said.

You can register for both classes online, but Spencer says to act fast because classes have limited seating with eight students per class.

“Registration is limited seating, but that’s only to make sure we give the most quality care to each students or child that we are serving in the different groups,” Spencer said.

Have a question about the classes? Here is where to go:

