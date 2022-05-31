UT Martin to hold 2022 state election forum on June 9

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin will hold an election forum next week for the 2022 state election.

According to a press release, the UT system is partnering with USA Today Network Tennessee to host a series of election forums across the state.

The election forum at UT Martin will take place at 7 p.m. on June 9.

A release states both Democratic and Republican candidates for governor and congress have been invited to participate.

UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver is set to deliver opening remarks and welcome the audience and candidates.

The forum will be held in the Boling University Center’s Watkins Auditorium, located at 11 Wayne Fisher Drive in Martin.

Admission is free but tickets are required. To reserve your seat, click here or call (731) 888-7615 for more information.

For more local news, click here.