2 die on Tennessee lakes during Memorial Day weekend

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say one woman died while swimming and another woman died in a boating crash in separate incidents on Tennessee lakes during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says 19-year-old Madison Taylor entered Watts Bar Lake to swim but did not resurface Monday.

Officials also said the body of 23-year-old Samantha Jo Hess was recovered after a crash between a deck boat and a personal watercraft she was riding on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County on Monday.

The agency says the deaths increased the total number of fatalities on Tennessee waterways this year to 12.

For more Tennessee news, click here.