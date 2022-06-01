3 Jackson-Madison County students awarded scholarships

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three Jackson-Madison County students have been awarded a scholarship.

The Leadership Jackson Alumni Association says the three students earned the Judy Renshaw Leadership Jackson Alumni Association Scholarship.

“I am humbled and honored to have this scholarship bear my name but tremendously excited for the youth that will receive additional funding for their college education,” Renshaw said. “We have so many bright and talented youth eager to make a positive difference. Jackson will be in good hands with these future leaders as they accomplish their dreams.”

The three students are:

Blair Driver with University School of Jackson

Mae Howell with University School of Jackson

Brenley Ramey with Jackson Christian School

The students are to be presented with their awards on June 10, with each getting $1,500.

