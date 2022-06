Chester County Sheriff seeks ID of two individuals

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says it is asking for help.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to help them identify the people in the gallery below.







They says the two individuals are suspects in an ongoing investigation and that the truck is not involved.

If you know who they are, the sheriff’s office asks you to call them at (731) 989-2787 or (731) 989-2449.

Find updates on local crime here.