Crime Stoppers 06-01-22

Crime Stoppers needs your help finding suspects responsible for stealing around $200,000 in merchandise from Kay Jewelers from the Old Hickory mall on Saturday evening.

If you have any information call (731)424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App.

Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison Co., TN is a non-profit organization designed to encourage members of our community to assist local law enforcement in the fight against crime, by utilizing an anonymous tip program. If you have any information, call 731-424-8477, use our mobile P3 App, and follow us on Facebook.Special thanks to our sponsor: The Range in Jackson.