Education commissioner touring Tennessee school districts

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Tennessee’s Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn is touring 50 school districts across the state to observe and learn more about summer learning camps and training.

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 5.00.03 PM

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 5.00.13 PM

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 5.00.24 PM

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 5.00.40 PM

Last year, legislators passed the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act.

It forwarded a path for current and future summer programming opportunities. Recently, in April of this year, the Tennessee Investment Achievement Act was passed.

It brings in $1 billion new and recurring dollars for public education in Tennessee.

Schwinn says the additional billion dollars will help continue the items funded under Federal Relief dollars.

“You heard here that they have behavioral interventionist, academic interventionist, they have tutoring that they are able to do for students that they couldn’t do before. And now they’ll be able to do that forever more, and I think that continuity and sustainability is really going to help accelerate student progress,” Schwinn said.

The next stop for Schwinn will be June 2 in Middle Tennessee.

Find more local news here.