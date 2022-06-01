Jessie Edward Cannon, Jr., age 60, resident of Rossville, Tennessee and husband of Kimberly “Kim” Cannon, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, May 31, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Jessie was born May 19, 1962 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Jessie Edward Cannon, Sr. and Mary Ann Johnson Cannon. He graduated from Fayette Ware High School and was a member of Mercy’s Bridge Church in Somerville. He loved being with his family and friends and he enjoyed old cars, riding motorcycles and trout fishing.

Mr. Cannon is survived by his wife who he married December 15, 2020, Kimberly “Kim” Cannon of Rossville, TN; two daughters, Emily Eakes (Justin) of Jonesboro, AR and Candace Cook (Jeff) of Whiteville, TN; two sons, Clinton Cannon of Memphis, TN and Blake Wilson of Jonesboro, AR; two sisters, Wanda Davis of Rossville, TN and Patricia Kimery (Ralph) of Moscow, TN; and three grandchildren, Ruby Eakes of Jonesboro, AR, Magnolia Eakes of Jonesboro, AR and Willa Cook of Whiteville, TN.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Penny Gosser; his brother, Baby Boy Cannon; and his grandparents, Vodie Cannon, Earl Cannon, Beatrice Johnson and Floyd Johnson.

Funeral Services for Mr. Cannon will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Kevin Treadway officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in the District 15 Community of Fayette County. A visitation for Mr. Cannon will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Monday, June 6, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ralph Kimery, Michael Davis, Jason Davis, Larry Cannon, Clint Cannon and Blake Wilson Cannon.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.