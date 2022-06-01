JMCSS partnering with YMCA to increase child care options

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System announces they will partner with YMCA of West Tennessee to provide new offerings for child care.

Beginning in August, the YMCA’s Before and After Care programs, known as Y-Care, will be offered to district students and families at six area schools.

Those schools include Alexander, Pope, Community Montessori, Rose Hill, East and Thelma Barker.

“The Y-Care initiative will provide critical support to working families while enriching the academic experience for our youngest students,” said Superintendent Dr. Marlon King. “This is certainly a win for JMCSS.”

The program allows children to play and grow academically, while gaining exposure to STEM activities and the arts. A release states that each morning and afternoon will be spent working through a plan to ensure students are ready for the school day and ready to return home.

Spots are already reserved for families already registered at the participating schools.

For more information about the program and enrollment options, email Senior Vice President of YMCA of West Tennessee Dave Bratcher at dave.bratcher@ymcawesttn.org with any questions.

