Library hosting children’s programs in June

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is hosting a variety of children’s programs for June.

Programs include:

June 7 at 10:30 a.m. — Sit and Read at the Courthouse

June 9 at 10 a.m. Malesus Park & June 23 at 10 a.m., Pope Park are Playdates at the Park

June 11 at 10 a.m. — Coffee with the Classics: Summer Edition. This month’s movie is The Wizard of Oz.

June 17 at 8 p.m. is Movie in the Park at Rotary Park next to the Main Library at sundown for The Neverending Story

June 24 at 10:30 a.m. — Take stroll and talk about memories and stories in Walk and Talk at Shirlene Mercer Park.

The library says that every other Tuesday at 2 p.m. will be Board at the Library, with games like Chess, UNO and more.

The library says on Tuesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m. will be Family StoryTime at the Main Library, with all ages welcome.

Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. will be Kids Coding Club.

Call the library at (731) 425-8600 for more details.

