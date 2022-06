JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services says you can help save a life at two upcoming events.

LIFELINE says it will be holding the All American Blood Drive in Dyersburg from June 25 to June 28, and in Jackson on June 30.

Plus, LIFELINE says there will be the 4th Annual Car Giveaway from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The giveaway is sponsored by Joe Mahan Ford Paris.

Find a list of mobile blood drives for June of 2022 here.

