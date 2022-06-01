Mugshots : Madison County : 05/31/22 – 06/01/22 June 1, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Katisha Fields Katisha Fields: Simple domestic assault Cassie Cahill Cassie Cahill: Violation of order of protection Justin Thompson Justin Thompson: Aggravated burglary, violation of community corrections, violation of probation Kentorius Johnson Kentorius Johnson: Vandalism Martel Linear Martel Linear: Simple domestic assault Michael Tipler Michael Tipler: Driving on revoked/suspended license Sylvester Kinnard Sylvester Kinnard: Simple domestic assault Virginia Fletcher Virginia Fletcher: Failure to appear William Hall William Hall: Evading arrest, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/31/22 and 7 a.m. on 06/01/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin