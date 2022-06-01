Mugshots : Madison County : 05/31/22 – 06/01/22

Katisha Fields Katisha Fields: Simple domestic assault

Cassie Cahill Cassie Cahill: Violation of order of protection

Justin Thompson Justin Thompson: Aggravated burglary, violation of community corrections, violation of probation

Kentorius Johnson Kentorius Johnson: Vandalism

Martel Linear Martel Linear: Simple domestic assault



Michael Tipler Michael Tipler: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Sylvester Kinnard Sylvester Kinnard: Simple domestic assault

Virginia Fletcher Virginia Fletcher: Failure to appear

William Hall William Hall: Evading arrest, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/31/22 and 7 a.m. on 06/01/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.