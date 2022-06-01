Salvation Army holds camp orientation

The Salvation Army held their camp orientation Thursday night. Parents and kids came out to ask questions and learn more about camp.

The Salvation Army has a goal of sending 50 kids or more to camp this summer.

Lt. Mark Cancia, with the Salvation Army, says they currently have 23 campers signed up.

“We’re excited. Summer is a time that’s meant to be enjoyed, and camp is a great opportunity to get outside, get in community with other kids, learn about Jesus, and really just enjoy the opportunity of being a kid,” Cancia said.

Mark Cancia wants to thank the community for all the support.

If you want to send your children to camp or make a donation, you can visit the Salvation Army at 125 Allen Ave in Jackson, or give them a call at (731) 422-1271.

