Storm Chances Wednesday Evening & Thursday Morning

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for June 1st:

Thunderstorms producing lightning, heavy rain and winds gusting up to 40 MPH are crossing the Mississippi this afternoon. The storms appear to be weakening as they move east into West Tennessee, but a few could remain a bit strong over the next few hours. Severe storms are NOT likely but can’t be ruled out. We will be tracking the storms closely this afternoon and will have the latest information as well as a look into your upcoming weekend forecast right here.

4PM STORM UPDATE:

A couple of non severe storms are popping up around 4 PM in Crockett and northern Haywood county and will try to continue eastward into Gibson County between 4-5 PM. Jackson looks to be in the clear for now but some storms could move in later this evening. So far the storms have not been severe but could produce up to 40 MPH winds, small hail, brief heavy rain and some lightning strikes. You should head indoors if any of these storms are approaching your area this evening. We will keep a close eye on them in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around tonight across West Tennessee. The winds will come out of the west most of the day and will be light or calm overnight; although if a storm or two develops, some gusty winds cannot be ruled out. Chances for rain is only around 30-40%. Wednesday night lows will stay warm and fall into the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY:

The rain and storm chances continue into the first half of day on Thursday as the next cold front will move through the Mid South. The severe weather threat is overall quite low with this system for us here in West Tennessee but rain showers and storms are likely as the front passes. Rain chances on Thursday sit around 40%-50%. The winds will come out of the northwest behind the front and the winds could be breezy as the front moves through the region. Thursday night lows will fall back to to around 60°.

FRIDAY:

Some early morning showers could linger into the day on Friday depending on how fast the system moves out and cloud cover will hang around for the first half of the day as well. Skies may clear some towards Friday afternoon and evening and highs will only make it into the upper 70s on Friday behind Thursday’s front. The winds will come out of the north as well helping to keep temperatures below normal. Friday night lows will again drop into the upper 50s for most of West Tennessee.

THE WEEKEND:

As of now the weekend looks like it is going to pretty nice again for most of the Mid South. Highs will reach the low 80s on Saturday and mid to upper 80s could return on Sunday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected this weekend and showers are currently not in the forecast for Saturday. A few showers or weak storms cannot be ruled out for Sunday just yet. Weekend morning lows will fall to the upper 50s Saturday morning and low to mid 60s on Sunday morning. The winds will start out from the east this weekend before turning more to the southwest by the end of the weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Most of next week looks to be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s or low 90s. The humidity will be quite high so expect a heat index into the mid 90s for most of the week. With the high humidity and hot temperatures, some pop up showers or storms could develop each afternoon but severe weather is not expected and the storms will not impact most people across the region. Overnight lows will dip down to around 70° for the majority of the work week as well. Partly cloudy skies can also be expected each afternoon with periods of sunshine each day also.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first 90° day on the year on May 11th and more 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13