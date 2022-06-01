Tennessee State Parks to host National Trails Day hikes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will celebrate National Trails Day by offering free guided hikes at all 56 state parks starting this weekend.

According to a news release, the events come as Tennessee’s state parks agency will celebrate its 85th anniversary.

Radnor Lake State Park, located within Nashville, will hold a kickoff night hike on Friday.

Following events will include day hikes, history hikes, nature hikes and trail cleanup hikes.

Some will host post-hike celebrations.

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson says he’s encouraging everyone to participate and that each hike “has its own identity.”

