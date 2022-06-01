William Alexander “Bill” Weddle, age 90, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Barbara Ann Weddle, departed this life Monday afternoon, May 30, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Bill was born April 7, 1932 in Okalona, Mississippi, the son of the late Earl Meldrum Weddle and Frances Lynn Marion Weddle. He was an Eagle Scout in earlier years and served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He graduated with his MS, MA and BME (music and education) and was employed as a band director and principal for many years. Bill worked for the Shelby County School System, Memphis City School System and the Fayette County Board of Education before his retirement.

Mr. Weddle was married August 10, 1958 to Barbara Ann Peterson Weddle and was a member of Somerville Church of Christ. He was a deacon and did mission work in Hungary. He was a piano technician who enjoyed playing different musical instruments, woodworking, song leading, reading, studying his bible, gardening, traveling, listening to classical music. He will be remembered for being a faithful Christian and well-rounded person with a great love for music. Bill was a wonderful husband and father.

Mr. Weddle is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Barbara Ann Weddle of Oakland, TN; his daughter, Carol M. Weddle Doyle of Cordova, TN; two sons, Victor Earl Weddle (Alicia) of Chattanooga, TN and Alexander Marion Weddle of Rocklin, CA; six grandchildren, Jason Weddle, Bethany Lawson, Matthew Weddle, Whitney Henry, William Weddle and Parker Weddle; and eleven great-grandchildren, Layla, Ellie, Judah, Mack, Allie, Noah, Emma, Micah, Ricky, Madison and Wyatt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Lynn Riley and his brother, Earl M. Weddle, Jr.

Funeral Services for Mr. Weddle will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, June 3, 2022 at Somerville Church of Christ. The officiants will be Don Green and Ryan Manning. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Weddle will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Friday, June 3, 2022 at Somerville Church of Christ.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Victor Weddle, Alex Weddle, Matt Weddle, Ryan Henry, Tony Archibald and Steve German. Honorary pallbearers will be George Adams, Bernes Johnson, Charlie German, Al Helm, Darrell Beard and Elliott Lambert.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Foundation Fighting Blindness, P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297-5740 or to any charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.