City of Jackson announces Love Your Block grant winners

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announced the winners of the Love Your Block Grant.

The city says the recipients of the Small Home Repair Grant include:

Cartmell Street for painting, walkway/driveway repair and installation, porch repair, pressure washing and landscaping

Lincoln Street for porch repair, door replacement, concrete repair, and pressure washing.

Gates Street for door replacement, porch repair, painting, landscaping, and pressure washing.

The city says winners of the Mini-Grant include:

Jackson’s Black Trailblazers: Past, Present, and Future

Booker Street Community Garden

Sarah’s House

Majors Enterprises, LLC

The city says the mini-grants will help revitalize the city and remove blighted properties.

“The object of our program is to inspire unity within communities that empowers residents to streamline the changes they want for their neighborhood,” said Jameson Colbert, LYBJacksonTN Fellow. “This was a competitive process, and we are extremely proud of the work and effort shown by this grant cycle’s awardees.”

“Congratulations to all of the Love Your Block – Jackson, TN grant-award recipients,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “The LYBJacksonTN team has done an excellent job facilitating this process and I look forward to seeing the completed projects.”

Find more local news here.