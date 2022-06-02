Gary Lee Goodwin, age 66, resident of Rossville, Tennessee and husband of Ann Goodwin, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, June 1, 2022 at his residence.

Gary was born February 25, 1956 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late James Harvey Carter and Shirley Joy Babb. He graduated from Tunica Academy in Tunica, Mississippi and was a member of Kirk Baptist Church near Collierville, Tennessee. He loved his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Gary was a fan of Memphis Tigers football and basketball and enjoyed riding in his truck with his dogs.

Mr. Goodwin is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ann Hoskins Goodwin; his brother, Jason Goodwin; and his dogs who were their babies, Nova Grace and Bailey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Goodwin.

Funeral Services for Mr. Goodwin will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Piperton Baptist Church with Bro. Charles Jeter officiating. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery at Toone, Tennessee. A visitation for Mr. Goodwin will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Piperton Baptist Church.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Trey Brannon, Tyler Brannon, Jamie Devore, Jeremy Turbyfill, Johnny Hoskins, Chuck Brannon and Bro. Phil Campbell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Kirk Baptist Church, 6365 Raleigh-LaGrange Drive, Collierville, TN 38017 or Fayette County Animal Rescue in memory of Gary Goodwin, P.O. Box 44, Rossville, TN 38066.

