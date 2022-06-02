Funeral service for Hilliard Baker, Jr., age 73, will be Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Unity Temple Church of God in Christ. Burial will follow in the TN State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads.

Mr. Baker died Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Nashville, TN.

Visitation for Mr. Baker will be Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Baker will lie-in-state on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Unity Temple Church of God in Christ from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.