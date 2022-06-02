Jackson-Madison County Schools looks for changes after Uvalde

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is reevaluating is safety procedures after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The district says in the announcement that this begin with reinforced entry protocols to properly screen all visitors.

Jackson-Madison County Schools adds that it also plans to bring metal detectors to middle and elementary schools, like it has for its high schools.

The announcement also shared that that they are looking to implement a crisis alert system for all schools.

Lastly, the district says it will be conducting more training on preventing and surviving an active shooter incident.

