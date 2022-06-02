Mugshots : Madison County : 06/01/22 – 06/02/22

Rashaun Bryant Rashaun Bryant: Failure to appear

Sherry Johnson Sherry Johnson: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Angelika Gilbert Angelika Gilbert: Robbery

Antonio Sanchez Antonio Sanchez: Driving while unlicensed

Breunna Theus Breunna Theus: Leaving the scene of an accident



Chasity McPeake Chasity McPeake: Failure to appear

Christine Lawrence Christine Lawrence: Violation of probation

Diamond Fuller Diamond Fuller: Violation of community corrections

Judeson Patterson Judeson Patterson: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

Keanna Johnson Keanna Johnson: Violation of probation



Minnie Beard Minnie Beard: Violation of probation

Octavious Buntyn Octavious Buntyn: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Prentice Douglas Prentice Douglas: Failure to appear

Rodasia Trice Rodasia Trice: Simple domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license, aggravated assault

Taylor Weddle Taylor Weddle: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/01/22 and 7 a.m. on 06/02/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.