Pets Rock Fest coming to Jackson Fairgrounds on June 18

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Animal Care Center is hosting the 2022 Pets Rock Fest this month.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

“We are delighted to host the 2022 Pets Rock Fest in June here in Jackson, Tennessee,” said Jackson Animal Care Center Director Whitney Owen. “We look forward to having an exciting time and we also want to welcome the National Dock Dogs Competition.”

According to a news release, DockDogs was founded in 2000 as a nationally recognized competitive sport that allows “anyone with a dog and a toy” to participate.

In addition to the competition, the event will feature vendors with pet-related merchandise and services, demonstrations by Jackson Police Department K9 Officers, food trucks and more.

Also, rescue groups with cats and dogs available for adoption will be on-site. The release states free doggie bags will be available for the first 200 visitors.

Tickets for the event are $10, with no charge for children ten and under. Friendly pets are welcome to attend as well.

For more information, visit the Jackson Animal Care Center Facebook page, call (731) 422-7028, or email wowen@jacksontn.gov.

For more information on DockDogs including registration for the competition, click here.

