Redemption Road Rescue to hold open house, estate sale this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Redemption Road Rescue is getting ready for their annual open house.

“This is our open house and we do this once a year and basically what the open house is, we get our horses up, give everybody baths, let people come in and see what we do, meet the horses, meet the volunteers, just become part of redemption,” said Redemption Road Rescue Director Lori Collins.

Some of the animals are even available for adoption, including newborns. You can choose between horses, sheep or goats, and even piglets that are less than five days old!

“We have an application they have to fill out and once they fill out that application, there’s an adoption fee that goes along with it,” Collins said. “And when they’ve been match made with who they fall in love with, then we send them home.”

The open house will have face painting for kids, food, and for the first time ever, an estate sale.

“This year is the first time we’ve done this, we’re doing our estate sale,” Collins said. “Lots of great items, and one hundred percent of that money goes back into taking care of these animals.”

The open house is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., but the estate sale will be going on both Saturday and Sunday.

“We do everything possible to make sure they get great homes, and it’s good to see where they’re coming from so you can see that the property is in good shape, the animals are in good shape,” said Collins. “So it’s good to come and see, and we want to meet the people that’s been supporting us all these years.”

Along with the open house, the estate sale will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, as well as 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The rescue will also have a trainer on Saturday holding Horsemanship 101 classes, teaching visitors how to properly handle their horses.

Redemption Road Rescue is located at 130 Cooper Anderson Road in Jackson. Click here for more information.

