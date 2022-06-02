Services for the Rev. James O. Arnold, Sr. age 86 of Henderson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at the Beech Springs Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Frye’s Point Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service at Beech Springs.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Rev. Arnold, please click on our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/store/funeral-service?icn=de sktop_memorial_topbanner

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.