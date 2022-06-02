Riverboat makes a stop in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — All aboard a unique expedition inspired by America’s heartland and southern heritage!

The American Dutchess docked in Hardin County on Thursday.

The riverboat journey is a part of a seven day cruise traveling from Chattanooga to Clarksville.

Guests aboard the all inclusive excursion toured Shiloh battlefield, enjoyed a live band performance and even ventured into town.

American Queen Voyages has several other routes traveling through the Mississippi, Tennessee, Ohio, Cumberland, and Snake rivers.

“So the people have a pre-night in a hotel, and then they spend seven nights on board. They get their meals, entertainment, and a shore excursion in every port. We also offer some premium excursions as well. But it is an all-inclusive, pretty much package for the guests when they come on,” said Judy Lamance, the Show Excursion Manager for the American Dutchess.

Lamance calls it an opportunity to discover America.

You can check out the expedition overview on their website.