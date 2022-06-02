The AMP kicks off free summer concert series on June 17

JACKSON, Tenn. — Music will fill the air in downtown Jackson this summer as The AMP kicks off its 2022 concert season.

Eight free performances will take place at the award-winning, open-air venue beginning June 17.

This marks the eighth season for the family-friendly event, which celebrates the rich musical legacy of our region.

This year’s artists and scheduled dates are as follows:

June 17: Reverend Jessie & The Holy Smokes

June 24: Eric Pierce (formerly King Beez)

July 8: Stacy Mitchhart

July 22: Kimberlie Helton Band

July 29: LOLO

August 5: Magi

August 19: Jimmy Church Band

September 2: Bryan Moffitt

Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on each date. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs, and are encouraged to bring a picnic basket or visit one of the concession stands on-site.

The AMP is located at 91 New Market Street in Jackson, behind the West Tennessee Farmers’ Market. You can find more information and check for updates in the event of rain at their official Facebook page.

