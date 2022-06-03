A Pleasant Weekend Is Ahead But Another Wet Weeks Returns After

Weather Update – June 3, 2022 – 5:00 PM

TODAY:

We had perfect conditions today across the region with highs in the lower 80’s, lower dew points, a nice breeze, and plenty of sunshine. A few clouds will remain into the evening but shouldn’t impact the mostly to partly sunny skies over the next few days. Even overnight, temperatures may drop into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s but mostly to partly clear skies should remain.

THIS WEEKEND:

Temperatures will slowly begin to rise over the next few days, with highs expected in the lower to mid 80’s on Saturday. Winds should remain with a northly aspect to cut back on some humidity but that will change Sunday morning. Plenty of sunshine still remains with a light breeze as well. Overnight, lows drop into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with mostly clear skies once again.

By Sunday, southerly flow returns and dew points will begin to rise, bringing a little more humidity compared to the last few days. Highs may reach in the upper 80’s with a few clouds beginning to move in over the afternoon and evening. A partly clear day is still expected with winds nearing 5-10 MPH. Overnight, lows are expected to drop into the mid 60’s with partly cloudy skies.

NEXT WEEK:

As we move into next week, warm and humid conditions may remain along with multiple days of isolated storms and showers with an incoming stationary front. Monday is mostly dry for the first part of the day with highs in the upper 80’s but later in the evening, a few showers and storms may appear. Similar conditions are in store on Tuesday as well with a few more clouds entering the region. Wednesday looks to be the wettest day of the week with more showers and isolated storms as the front does begin to pass. It could remain a little gusty at times as well. Thursday looks much drier and clearer as clouds begin to move out of the region. Highs drop into the lower 80’s and remain there for Friday also. Many chances for isolated storms will remain next week but not everyone will see the same amount of rainfall every day.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

