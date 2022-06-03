First Friday Forum looks at Jackson-Madison County sports

JACKSON, Tenn. — This month’s First Friday Forum honored the past, present, and future of Jackson-Madison county athletics.

Dan Morris and David Thomas, both board members of the Jackson-Madison County Sports Hall of Fame, were speakers of the event.

The presentation covered the history of baseball, football, and basketball in the county and how overtime the variety of sports expanded in the community.

“When we were growing up it was just your three basics football, basketball, and baseball. And so now the children have soccer, which is so big. And that’s probably the biggest change I would say is the addition of soccer, the inclusion of so many young people,” Morris said.

The next Friday Forum will be July 8, with the theme focusing on healthcare in Jackson and Madison County.

