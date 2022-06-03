Harold Lee Arnold, Jr., age 74, resident of Cumming, Georgia and husband of Carole Arnold, departed this life Monday, May 30, 2022 at his home.

Harold Lee was born October 13, 1947 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Harold Lee Arnold, Sr. and Doris Evelyn Cosper Arnold. He received his education in the Memphis City School System and was married in April of 2009 to Carole Arnold. He was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tennessee and enjoyed coaching soccer, baseball and basketball. Harold loved all sports and enjoyed watching movies. He was an avid Elvis Presley fan and was an amateur boxer who held a Golden Glove Championship. Known to many as “GranDad”, Harold Lee was physically and mentally strong and had a very fun-loving attitude.

Mr. Arnold is survived by his wife, Carole O’Hern Arnold; his daughter, Katrina Arnold (Jeremy); two sons, Shannon Arnold (Mary) and Johnathan Arnold (Gretchen); his stepdaughter, Karin Christenson; his brother, Paul Arnold (Pam); four grandchildren, Grace Ann Arvey (Chris), James Allen Arnold, Lydia Jane Arnold (fiancé, Ethan Banks) and Lexie Grace Arnold; and two great-grandchildren, Roman Michael Arvey and Avery-Faith Lynn Arvey.

A visitation for Mr. Arnold will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland, Tennessee. Funeral Services for Mr. Arnold will be held at 12 noon Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Mr. Arnold’s son-in-law, Bro. Jeremy Arnold of Henderson, officiating. Personal remarks will be given by family members. Interment will follow in the Memphis Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Shannon Arnold, Johnathan Arnold, Jeremy Arnold, Paul Arnold, James Arnold and Ben Arnold.

