John Burton Quimby, age 62, of Stanton, TN passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 30, 2022, in Memphis, TN. Funeral services for John will be conducted on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the chapel of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Richard Dickerson officiating. A visitation for John will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM. John was born on August 11, 1959, in Fort Knox, KY to Billy and Elizabeth Quimby. He served his country faithfully in the United States Air Force. He loved his worked at the Tri-State Trucking Center. John’s spirit lives on in his beloved children. His humor was abundant along with his love to help and serve others, including rescuing animals. He was a gadget guy and used his tech savvy first in the United States Air Force, then at Tri-Star Trucking Center and the Emanuel Lutheran Church working the sound booth and singing bass at special events. He had a heart of gold and a quirky sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew him. John is survived by his mother Elizabeth Quimby of Waupaca, WI; three sons, Chris Quimby, Justin Quimby, and Anthony Quimby; two daughters, Jennifer Quimby and Ashton Quimby; one sister, Trish Councell and one niece, along with other family Nannette, Freda, and Keith. He was preceded in death by his father Billy Quimby. We dearly love you and miss you – our John. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brownsville Animal Shelter, 217 S Russell St, Brownsville, TN 38012. All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.