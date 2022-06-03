Kicking off summer with the joy of reading

LEXINGTON, Tenn.– Kids get ready to dive into an ocean of possibilities.

The Everett Horn Public Library in Lexington kicked-off its Summer Reading program Friday.

This year’s theme is: “Ocean of Possibilities.”

Kids enjoyed face paintings, bouncy houses, great food, making book markers, building Legos and much more.

Leaders with the library say there will be activities every week and parents it doesn’t cost you a dime!

“You don’t have to pre-register or anything. You just show up for our program and sign-in the day of. It’s completely free all summer long,” said Crystal Ozier, director of the Everett Horn Public Library.

The program ends July 29 with a big pizza party!